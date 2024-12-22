Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.07 and last traded at $61.07. Approximately 29,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 345,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 9,158 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $546,183.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,754.20. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,150. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 86.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

