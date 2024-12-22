DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 71.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,768,000 after buying an additional 2,939,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 390,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,819,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,701,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DNOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul M. Coppinger sold 26,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $401,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,318.80. This represents a 31.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.50. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.92 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

