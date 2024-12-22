Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $324.83 and last traded at $324.83. Approximately 34,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 684,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.22.

Specifically, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,251.04. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.90.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after buying an additional 76,875 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

