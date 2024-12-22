Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.8 %

EPC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.