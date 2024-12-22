EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives $518.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $518.75.

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $465.82 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $209.31 and a twelve month high of $532.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.92.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,352,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

