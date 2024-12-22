enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.29. 403,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,220,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

