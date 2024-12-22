Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161,962 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $476,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $91,447,173.73. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,194.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,395.88. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,128 shares of company stock worth $875,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRDA stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.79.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

