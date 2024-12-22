European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Insider Activity at European Wax Center

In other European Wax Center news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at $171,182.70. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 72.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in European Wax Center by 15.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.