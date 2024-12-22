Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.