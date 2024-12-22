EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPWFree Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of EZCORP worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. This represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

