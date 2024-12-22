FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $472.38 and last traded at $473.05. 105,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 263,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.69.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,253.83. This represents a 18.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 50.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.