FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Enters Into Agreement With GEM Global Yield LLC SCS**HOUSTON, Texas – In a recent development, FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) has entered into a significant agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM) concerning t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FibroBiologics’s 8K filing here.
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
