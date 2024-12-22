First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
First Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
First Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
