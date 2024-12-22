FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 242,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 151,597 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.16.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
