Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 22,916 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after purchasing an additional 542,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

