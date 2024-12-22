Galera Therapeutics Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On December 20, 2024, Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) announced the scheduling of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting is set to take place on February 24, 2025. Due to the meeting date falling more than 60 days after the anniversary of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the company has established a new deadline for the submission of any qualified stockholder proposals or nominations.

Get alerts:

Stockholders interested in presenting a director nomination or stockholder proposal before the 2024 Annual Meeting are required to adhere to the guidelines outlined in Galera Therapeutics’ Amended and Restated Bylaws (the “Bylaws”). These Bylaws specify informational content requirements that must be met when notifying the company of matters intended for discussion at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

According to the Bylaws, any stockholder’s notice concerning a director nomination or stockholder proposal must be delivered or mailed to Joel Sussman, the company’s secretary, at Galera Therapeutics’ principal executive office in Malvern, Pennsylvania, by December 30, 2024.

Stockholders aiming to solicit proxies in support of director nominees other than those nominated by the company must inform Galera Therapeutics in compliance with the universal proxy rules per Rule 14a-19 under the Exchange Act. This notification, containing the information required by Rule 14a-19(b), should be sent to the company’s principal executive office by December 30, 2024.

For stockholders seeking to have a proposal considered for inclusion in Galera Therapeutics’ proxy materials for the 2024 Annual Meeting under Rule 14a-8 of the Exchange Act, the proposal must reach the company’s principal executive office by December 30, 2024. Proposals received by this date will be considered to have been received in a timely manner before the printing and distribution of proxy materials.

Additionally, as per the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Galera Therapeutics included Exhibit 104 – Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) in this report.

As of December 20, 2024, J. Mel Sorensen, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Galera Therapeutics, signed the report on behalf of the company.

This information is provided in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The original 8-K filing can be viewed on the SEC’s website or through other financial document databases.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Galera Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

See Also