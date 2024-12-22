GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GATX by 20.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 872.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

GATX opened at $154.52 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $114.78 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

