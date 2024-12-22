Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,328 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $67,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $43.07 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.