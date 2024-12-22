Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,475 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of ArcBest worth $59,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 63.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $92.57 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,407.50. This represents a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $609,150.60. The trade was a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

