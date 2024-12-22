Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,094,296 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,296 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of American Healthcare REIT worth $65,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,582,426 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -57.81.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

