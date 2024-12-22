Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $67,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 428,669 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after purchasing an additional 397,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REZI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

