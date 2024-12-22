Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 89,863 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.29% of Coeur Mining worth $62,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.9 %

CDE opened at $5.88 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.