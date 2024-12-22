Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $63,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 361.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Visteon by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Visteon by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $85.71 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

