Geode Capital Management LLC Has $61.81 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $61,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $43,928.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,300.28. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,605 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $587,872.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,823,676.78. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,602. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWST. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.82. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

