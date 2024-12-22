Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.42 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $64,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $35.76 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

