Geode Capital Management LLC Has $66.84 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $66,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

