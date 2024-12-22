Geode Capital Management LLC Has $69.90 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $69,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dec 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.