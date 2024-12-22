Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Genworth Financial worth $68,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 117,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 990,000 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

