Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $67,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,886,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,585,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,930.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,906.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,807.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.