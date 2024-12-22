Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,499 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $65,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,500. This represents a 25.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,472.76. This trade represents a 98.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,000. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

