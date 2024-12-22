Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,124 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $65,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $624,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

