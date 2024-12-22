Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Alarm.com worth $62,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,858.76. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

