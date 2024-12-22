Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $66,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Graham by 60.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $877.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $889.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.19. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $663.47 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

