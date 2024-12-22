Gregory B. Maffei Sells 125,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

