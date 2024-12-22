Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 203,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,823,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Grifols Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 66.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
