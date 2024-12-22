Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 203,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,823,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 66.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

