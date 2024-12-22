Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
NYSE:HLN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
