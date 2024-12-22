Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 3,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Haleon by 68.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

