Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Hawkins worth $66,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 8,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Hawkins by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.