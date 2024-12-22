HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in HUB Cyber Security were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of HUBC stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.48.

HUB Cyber Security Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

