HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $6,202,025.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $655.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a P/E/G ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

