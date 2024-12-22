HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $6,202,025.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $719.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,662.86, a P/E/G ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

