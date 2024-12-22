Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $62,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

