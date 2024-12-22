Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,690,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $1,690,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,393.68. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NYSE NET opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $119.42.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $25,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
