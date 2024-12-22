Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $3,368,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,251.04. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54.

Duolingo stock opened at $342.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.55. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $378.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 186.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

