Insider Selling: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Sells 328,928 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,726,813.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,086.88. This trade represents a 32.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Red Cat Stock Up 18.3 %

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Red Cat by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

