Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

