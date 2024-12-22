Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4,489.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $213.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.74 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

