IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Purchases A$15,505,000.00 in Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.43 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,505,000.00 ($9,690,625.00).
IperionX Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
About IperionX
