iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 655,557 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 490,045 shares.The stock last traded at $25.02 and had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 527,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 170,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

