iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,199 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4,686.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 125,553 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 172,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

