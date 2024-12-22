iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $30,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MUB opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

