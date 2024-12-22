iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stake Cut by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after purchasing an additional 260,890 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 391,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

